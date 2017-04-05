Shiv Sena threatens ruckus if Ravindra Gaikwad's flying ban issue not addressed

New Delhi: Shiv Sena will create a ruckus if the issue of a flying ban on party MP Ravindra Gaikwad is not addressed by the government, MP Anandrao Adsul said on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena MP raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, and asked Speaker Sumitra Mahajan about the status of the privilege motion the party had given on the issue.

"We had a meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister but did not get any response. If we don't get a response, we will be forced to create a ruckus," Adsul said.

"We are part of the government, so we are staying away from protests. But if the government does not respond, we will have to create a ruckus," the MP said.

The Speaker, however, said that she has not seen the notice yet.

Adsul also said that the Air India staff used force against Gaikwad.

"The video clip is out now, they also used force against our MP. But there has been no action against them (Air India staff)," he said.

Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad in Maharashtra, 57-year-old Gaikwad abused and assaulted a 60-year-old duty manager of Air India late last month.

Gaikwad beat up the official "25 times" with a slipper because he had to travel economy class though he had an open business class ticket. The flight was an all-economy one.

The MP was later banned by Air India from flying, following which other private airlines also refused to fly him.

Shiv Sena has raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, and has also given a privilege motion notice which is presently under consideration of Mahajan.