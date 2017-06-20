Shiv Sena to back NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind as President

The Shiv Sena will support NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the Presidential election, party President Uddhav Thackeray announced in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena president had on Monday reportedly told BJP's Amit Shah to declare a candidate for the presidential polls before seeking his party's 25,000 votes. The Sena is learnt to have pledged its support to NDA's candidate.

Shah and Uddhav met at the latter's Kalanagar residence on Sunday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve were present too.

Sources said Uddhav pressed for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's candidature and told Shah that if Bhagwat wasn't willing or wasn't picked, farm scientist MS Swaminathan should be considered. But he also assured that his party would remain with the BJP in these elections.