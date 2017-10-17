A political banner has led to a major rift between two Shiv Sena corporators in Kalyan East. The situation escalated when one of the corporators allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted the other, following which the latter filed a complaint with Kolshewadi police.

The poster, which led to the feud, features corporator Madhuri Kale

A video showing the two corporators, Sheetal Bhandari and Madhuri Kale, has gone viral.

According to police sources, the duo has been at loggerheads for long. Recently, Kale put up a banner in the area wishing local residents a happy Diwali, but she ensured her photo featured on the poster. Speaking to mid-day, Bhandari alleged, "Kale keeps claiming that Ward number 98 falls under her jurisdiction, but I am the corporator of that ward. After she put up that poster, she called me to her office and verbally abused me and assaulted me."



Consequently, Bhandari filed a complaint against Kale on Sunday and ACP R Wadekar assured her that he would monitor the investigation.