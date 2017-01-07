Shivpal and Akhilesh meet, compromise formula likely



Akhilesh Yadav with MulayamâÂÂSingh Yadav. File picture

Lucknow: Efforts for reconciliation in the Yadav family appeared to be gaining momentum with Shivpal meeting his nephew Akhilesh yesterday for the first time since the split in SP on Sunday even as the Chief Minister's camp claimed to have “signed” support of 212 of the 229 party MLAs.

Meanwhile, SP MP Amar Singh, whose return to the party recently after six years was one of the reasons for discord between Mulayam and son Akhilesh, said he was in favour of a patch-up between the father and son and that he was not a “hurdle” in the path of the CM. “Status of one is not gauged just by number or power. I want to clarify that I am no hurdle in the path of Akhilesh Yadav,” Singh told reporters. He said, “Whatever is happening in the party is not because of me but because of a supporter of Akhilesh.” His hint was towards Ramgopal Yadav, whom he did not name.

Shivpal yesterday morning met Akhilesh, raising hopes of reconciliation.

Party insiders were tight-lipped on what transpired during the brief meeting between the uncle and the nephew who have been at loggerheads for months now. Shivpal later met his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav as well.

However, sources privy to the developments did not rule out the possibility of resignation of Amar Singh, the “outsider” whose return to SP triggered a storm in the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, under a “compromise formula”. Another possibility could be resignation of Shivpal from the post of state SP chief, a charge held by the CM before the current family feud broke out. It was the first meeting between Akhilesh and Shivpal since the CM donned the mantle of SP chief replacing his father Mulayam.