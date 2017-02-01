Shivpal Singh Yadav to float new party



Shivpal Singh Yadav files his nomination papers. Pic/PTi



Etawah: Holding out an open threat of sabotage, Shivpal Singh Yadav yesterday said he would campaign for Samajwadi Party rebels in the assembly election and float a new party after the polls, soon after filing his nomination as an SP candidate.

"You make the government, we will make a new party," Shivpal said after filing his nomination papers for Jaswantnagar seat on SP ticket drawing a sharp retort from his nephew and new party chief Akhilesh who said in Etah that those working against its interest will not be spared.

The CM asserted that he had party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's blessings even as Shivpal's outburst came as a setback to SP which, having sealed a pre-poll pact with Congress, appeared to be picking up pace in the poll campaign after the bitter turf war between the uncle and nephew threatened to derail it.

After filing his papers, the 61-year-old four-time MLA from Jaswantnagar, told a public meeting that he "has been obliged (by Akhilesh) by getting party ticket...or else I would have contested as an Independent."