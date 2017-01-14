Shobhaa De dubbed 'Rakhi Sawant of Twitter' for asking Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting in 2017

Shobhaa De's tweet suggesting Sushma Swaraj "stop tweeting in 2107" has spaked a controversy with Twitterati trolling the columnist, with some comparing her to outspoken Bollywood starlet Rakhi Sawant and others advising her to follow her own advice

Shobhaa De. File Pic

Socialite, columnist and author Shobhaa De has a penchant for stoking controversies. After mocking the performance of the Indian athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics, she created trouble again for dubbing badminton star P V Sindhu a 'silver princess' ahead of her badminton final match at the Games.

She has again upset certain sections of society with her tweet asking Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting in 2017.

Shobhaa De's tweet hoping Sushma Swaraj stops tweeting in 2017 may have been a reaction to the minister threatening to stop granting visas to any Amazon official if the company did not withdraw an Indian flag-themed doormat from its Canadian platform.

Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 - Keep calm and stop tweeting. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) January 13, 2017

But Sushma Swaraj is very popular for her Twitter outreach programme that has helped a lot of Indians, both at home and abroad. In fact, the minister's Twitter usage to help Indians in distress has become the starting point for a new service titled Twitter Seva, which will collate all the tweets addressed to the enternal affairs ministry for help.

She has even been included in Foreign Policy magazine's 2016 list of 15 Global Thinkers "for fashioning a novel brand of Twitter diplomacy".



Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs for India

With that kind of popularity behind her, naturally the BJP leader has a strong Twitterati armym of supporters and fans, who couldn't sit back and let some one take a swipe at some one they admire, and so they attacked the writer and columnist with all their might.

One person went as far as to dub Shobhaa De 'Rakhi Sawant of Twitter'.

HERE's HOW TWITTER REACTED TO SHOBHAA DE'S 'NEW YEAR RESOLUTION' TWEET:

ðððBig LOL for @DeShobhaa ðð..she is real Rakhi Sawant of Twitter.. she try to troll Iron lady @SushmaSwaraj ji https://t.co/n3ubgIkocu — Arnab Goswami (@RealArnabG) January 14, 2017

@DeShobhaa haha even Rakhi sawant sounds better then you.

She is just incredible Foreign Minister we ever had. Do respect her. — shweta jhalani (@shwetajhalani) January 13, 2017

@RealArnabG sorry Sir Rakhi Sawant is better than @DeShobhaa ....!! — ravi singh (@ravis_21) January 14, 2017

@DeShobhaa SHOBHAA tu apna opinion mat DE — Pramod Shivhare (@PramodNDS) January 14, 2017

.@DeShobhaa : Resolution For 2017 - Tweet Aisa Karo Jo Shobhaa De. ;)https://t.co/Jr0YyXM4Kw — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 13, 2017

@shwetajhalani thr will be a day whn @DeShobhaa will be detained at airport due 2 confusion abt her gender & will tweet Sushma ji for help — NG (@Nami4India) January 13, 2017

It's a great help to the public when great leaders like Ms Sushma Swaraj are on twitter, keep calm @DeShobhaa — NonStateActor (@ActorNon) January 14, 2017