Shobhaa De dubbed 'Rakhi Sawant of Twitter' for asking Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting in 2017

Shobhaa De's tweet suggesting Sushma Swaraj "stop tweeting in 2107" has spaked a controversy with Twitterati trolling the columnist, with some comparing her to outspoken Bollywood starlet Rakhi Sawant and others advising her to follow her own advice
Socialite, columnist and author Shobhaa De has a penchant for stoking controversies. After mocking the performance of the Indian athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics, she created trouble again for dubbing badminton star P V Sindhu a 'silver princess' ahead of her badminton final match at the Games.
She has again upset certain sections of society with her tweet asking Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting in 2017.
Shobhaa De's tweet hoping Sushma Swaraj stops tweeting in 2017 may have been a reaction to the minister threatening to stop granting visas to any Amazon official if the company did not withdraw an Indian flag-themed doormat from its Canadian platform.
Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 - Keep calm and stop tweeting.— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) January 13, 2017
But Sushma Swaraj is very popular for her Twitter outreach programme that has helped a lot of Indians, both at home and abroad. In fact, the minister's Twitter usage to help Indians in distress has become the starting point for a new service titled Twitter Seva, which will collate all the tweets addressed to the enternal affairs ministry for help.
She has even been included in Foreign Policy magazine's 2016 list of 15 Global Thinkers "for fashioning a novel brand of Twitter diplomacy".
With that kind of popularity behind her, naturally the BJP leader has a strong Twitterati armym of supporters and fans, who couldn't sit back and let some one take a swipe at some one they admire, and so they attacked the writer and columnist with all their might.
One person went as far as to dub Shobhaa De 'Rakhi Sawant of Twitter'.
HERE's HOW TWITTER REACTED TO SHOBHAA DE'S 'NEW YEAR RESOLUTION' TWEET:
ðððBig LOL for @DeShobhaa ðð..she is real Rakhi Sawant of Twitter.. she try to troll Iron lady @SushmaSwaraj ji https://t.co/n3ubgIkocu— Arnab Goswami (@RealArnabG) January 14, 2017
@DeShobhaa haha even Rakhi sawant sounds better then you.— shweta jhalani (@shwetajhalani) January 13, 2017
She is just incredible Foreign Minister we ever had. Do respect her.
@RealArnabG sorry Sir Rakhi Sawant is better than @DeShobhaa ....!!— ravi singh (@ravis_21) January 14, 2017
@DeShobhaa this resolution should be yours.. https://t.co/RnHa6znIYG— satender (@satender18) January 14, 2017
@DeShobhaa SHOBHAA tu apna opinion mat DE— Pramod Shivhare (@PramodNDS) January 14, 2017
@ShefVaidya @DeShobhaa @SushmaSwaraj first practice what you preach Shobha— Devika Ramarathnam (@DevikaRamarath1) January 14, 2017
.@DeShobhaa : Resolution For 2017 - Tweet Aisa Karo Jo Shobhaa De. ;)https://t.co/Jr0YyXM4Kw— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 13, 2017
@shwetajhalani thr will be a day whn @DeShobhaa will be detained at airport due 2 confusion abt her gender & will tweet Sushma ji for help— NG (@Nami4India) January 13, 2017
It's a great help to the public when great leaders like Ms Sushma Swaraj are on twitter, keep calm @DeShobhaa— NonStateActor (@ActorNon) January 14, 2017
SHOBHAA DE'S OLYMPIC-SIZED GAFFES ON TWITTER
Goal of Team India at the Olympics: Rio jao. Selfies lo. Khaali haat wapas aao. What a waste of money and opportunity.— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 8, 2016
She had this to say even before PV Sindhu's semi-final match at the Games was over.
Keep watching! A silver lining to our India cloud coming up soon in Rio!!!— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 18, 2016
Here's how she reacted to Sindhu's achievement of reaching the final
PV SINDHU Silver Princess ?— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 18, 2016
HER TWITTER DIPLOMACY AT WORK AGAINST AMAZON:
Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. https://t.co/L4yI3gLk3h— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017
Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017
If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017
