E-paper

Shobhaa De dubbed 'Rakhi Sawant of Twitter' for asking Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting in 2017

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Shobhaa De's tweet suggesting Sushma Swaraj "stop tweeting in 2107" has spaked a controversy with Twitterati trolling the columnist, with some comparing her to outspoken Bollywood starlet Rakhi Sawant and others advising her to follow her own advice

Shobhaa De. Shobhaa De. File Pic

Socialite, columnist and author Shobhaa De has a penchant for stoking controversies. After mocking the performance of the Indian athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics, she created trouble again for dubbing badminton star P V Sindhu a 'silver princess' ahead of her badminton final match at the Games.

She has again upset certain sections of society with her tweet asking Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting in 2017.

Shobhaa De's tweet hoping Sushma Swaraj stops tweeting in 2017 may have been a reaction to the minister threatening to stop granting visas to any Amazon official if the company did not withdraw an Indian flag-themed doormat from its Canadian platform.

But Sushma Swaraj is very popular for her Twitter outreach programme that has helped a lot of Indians, both at home and abroad. In fact, the minister's Twitter usage to help Indians in distress has become the starting point for a new service titled Twitter Seva, which will collate all the tweets addressed to the enternal affairs ministry for help.

She has even been included in Foreign Policy magazine's 2016 list of 15 Global Thinkers "for fashioning a novel brand of Twitter diplomacy".

Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs for India
Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs for India

With that kind of popularity behind her, naturally the BJP leader has a strong Twitterati armym of supporters and fans, who couldn't sit back and let some one take a swipe at some one they admire, and so they attacked the writer and columnist with all their might.

One person went as far as to dub Shobhaa De 'Rakhi Sawant of Twitter'.

HERE's HOW TWITTER REACTED TO SHOBHAA DE'S 'NEW YEAR RESOLUTION' TWEET:

SHOBHAA DE'S OLYMPIC-SIZED GAFFES ON TWITTER

She had this to say even before PV Sindhu's semi-final match at the Games was over. 

Here's how she reacted to Sindhu's achievement of reaching the final

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu

HER TWITTER DIPLOMACY AT WORK AGAINST AMAZON:

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply