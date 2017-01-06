UP Shocker! Four men chop off girl's ears for resisting rape



The victim

In yet another shocking incident of crime against women, as many as four persons in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat allegedly cut off a girl’s ears after she resisted their attempts to sexually assault her.

The gruesome incident happened on January 4. According to reports, four men reportedly barged into the girl's house and tried to gangrape her. Further, when the girl's mother attempted to save her from the clutches of the men, they allegedly assaulted her as well.

The accused however fled the spot once the girl raised an alarm. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh however told ANI that the stories are false and that there was no rape attempt made as is being reported.

"I have personally talked to the SP regarding this matter. He told me that the incident took place on 31st December morning. The incident is between the two neighbours and if they are complaining after so many days than I think it is an afterthought and there is no truth in it," he told the news agency.