Shocking! 21-year-old woman dies on birthday in Virar

Siba Nesudurai Nadar. Pic/Hanif Patel

A birthday celebration turned into a tragedy for the Nadar family, when the birthday girl fell off the roof, and died. The deceased has been identified as Siba Nesudurai Nadar, 21, who had come from Kerala to visit her cousins at Ketan Apartments in the Jahangadi area of Virar for her birthday.

According to the Virar police, Siba, who was living at her sister's home, went for a walk on the terrace at around 8 pm and didn't come back.

After she had cut the cake, she realised she needed some fresh air and hence, stepped out. The family informed the police that she slipped off the roof of the four-storied building. The police is investigating the accident, and are questioning the family to rule out foul play.