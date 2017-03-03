E-paper

Odisha: 3-month-old critical after being branded with hot iron rod

In a tragically shocking incident, the parents of a three-month-old girl in Odisha branded her stomach with hot iron rod. They did so as a superstition after the baby’s belly bloated up.

The incident took place in Angul district in Odisha. The toddler was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition following the incident.

According to a report in ANI, the practice of treating infants with hot iron nails and other traditional methods is rampant in remote and tribal districts of Odisha.

