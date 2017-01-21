Shocking! 7 Mumbai school students slit arms with pencil sharpeners as dare



Sheth Chimanlal Nathuram High School in Santacruz

Sheth Chimanlal Nathuram High School in Santacruz has issued an urgent notification after seven Std VII students slashed their arms with pencil sharpeners earlier this week.

Between classes on January 17, a student bragged to six of his friends that he could slash his arm with a pencil sharpener, but wouldn’t feel the pain. His classmates watched as the boy cut himself. Even as the student bled, another reckless child took it up as a challenge to prove that he wouldn’t bleed. One by one, all friends, including three girls, inflicted injuries on themselves. One of the girls allegedly cut herself 30 times.

The students kept mum and returned home after school. The students apparently looked up videos online of the risks of infections that blades pose. They still kept the incident to themselves. The next day, the school authorities found it suspicious that all six had bandages at the same spot on the arm. The children admitted to their foolhardiness on being questioned.

School principal Acharya said the students parents were immediately informed and teachers told to caution students against taking up such ‘daredevilry’. She added that the students injuries were minor. No police case was registered.