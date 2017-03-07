Shocking! Drunk 17-year-old stabs dad to death during fight in Mumbai

Motive not known; police say the teenager has a criminal history

Illustration/Uday Mohite

A 17-year-old resident of Kolegaon in Dombivli allegedly killed his father in a fit of rage last night and fled.

The Manpada police said the teenager had dropped out of school and worked in an abattoir. Last night, he allegedly came home drunk and picked up a fight with his father, Dighamber Wankhede (45).

"The argument took an ugly turn when the boy took a knife, stabbed his father in the chest and fled," said Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector of Manpada police. Wankhede was rushed to Shashtri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where he was declared dead. The motive behind the crime is not yet known.

Dr Sanjay Shinde, DCP (zone III), said a manhunt was launched to locate him. Police sources said the boy had criminal antecedents.