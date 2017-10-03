As far as petty murders go, this one is a sho(e)-in. A fisherman named Ramdutt Rajput, 47, alias Datta Machiwale, killed his friend Ramsneha Rawat, 32, after the latter failed to bring him a new pair of sandals that he had been promising for two months. The murder happened on September 24, after which Rajput fled from Pune. He was on the run after killing Rawat, but the police caught up with him on Sunday.



Rajput was held on Sunday and has been remanded in police custody for a week

Friends for fish

Senior inspector Vitthal Kubhade of Chinchwad police station said, "Rawat was working as painter on a construction site, while Rajput was a fisherman. They became friends since they were from the same community. Rajput would provide Rawat with good fish, but never took any money for it."

"For the last two months, Rawat had promised to gift Rajput a new pair of sandals on September 24, since he was helping him include good protein in his diet with the fish. On the said day, he did not get him the footwear, because of which they had a heated argument. Later at night, Rajput stoned Rawat to death and fled from Pune," said Kubhade.

Fled after murder

He added, "No one knew about Rajput's escape. Based on a few descriptions and other technical data, our team rushed to Mumbai to catch him, but he fled from there and went to Uttar Pradesh. We caught him from there and brought him to Pune. During interrogation, he claimed he killed Rawat as he did not give him the pair of sandals he was promised. He said needed to teach him a hard lesson for not following through on that assurance."

On Monday, Rajput was produced before the court of judicial magistrate, first class, which remanded him in police custody for a week.