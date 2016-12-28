Shocking! Four from family repeatedly raped me for 3 months, alleges Kalyan maid

45-year-old maid alleges she was repeatedly raped over three months, while two women of the family threatened her to keep quiet. Domestic help exposes culprits after one of the assaults is caught on CCTV camera

The Vitthalwadi Police has registered a case against six people and arrested a 29-year-old in the wee hours of Wednesday for allegedly raping and mentally harassing their domestic help. The 45-year-old maid has alleged she was repeatedly raped over a span of 3 months, while two women of the family threatened her not to report her ordeal to anyone.

The charges

According to police sources, the woman used to do cleaning work at a nearby office when she was approached by this family to work for them. “She agreed to work at the family’s Ulhasnagar home, in which three men lived with their sister, mother and brother-in-law. They provided her with groceries and offered monetary help for her ailing brother,” a police official said.

According to police sources, one of the accused is a lawyer by profession. “On September 19, during a function in the house, the maid caught the sister in a compromising situation with one of her brother’s friends. But when she conveyed it to their mother, that woman became livid and accused her of maligning the character of the sister. Enraged, the three brothers took her to the bedroom and assaulted and raped her. The maid said the fourth brother pacified their mother and took her home, but finding her alone in the house, he too raped her,” a police official said.

The victim has alleged that following the incident, the mother and the sister threatened her on knife-point to not report the assault.

The crucial CCTV footage

Police sources said the victim has produced CCTV footage of one of the assaults. “After the victim broke down in front of her brother, the latter convinced her to install a CCTV camera in her house. On December 18, another of those brothers visited her home and raped her again, which was captured on camera,” a police official said. She immediately rushed with the footage to Kolsewadi Police station, Kalyan, to file a complaint against the six.

Copspeak

DCP Sunil Bhardwaj of Zone 4 said, “The woman registered a complaint at the Kolsewadi police station, but since the first offence took place in the Vitthalwadi area, the FIR was transferred to Vitthalwadi police station. We have arrested a 29-year-old in the case and further investigations are underway.”