Mumbai Crime: Caretaker physically abused deaf and mute victim for months

Victim Earnest D'souza used to be physically assaulted by his caretaker and owner of 'I Am The Change' foundation in Vasai. Pics/Hanif Patel

Not being able to bear the torture that he has been facing for the past two-and-a-half months, this 31-year-old mentally challenged man, who was also deaf and mute, finally revealed everything to his mother. Victim Earnest D'souza's parents had kept him at a foundation named 'I Am The Change' in Vasai, run by Ashish Enoch. However, a place that was supposed to help Earnest recover, turned out to be even worse than a prison. On the pretext of looking after him, Ashish used to beat him up with iron rods and pipes. And, unfortunately, Earnest's inability to hear and speak had left him with no option, but to bear the brunt.



According to police, Earnest was kept at the foundation for a monthly charge of R10,000. On January 5, Ashish called up Earnest's brother Joy asking for Rs 25,000. On being asked the reason for the demand, the accused said that if they are not able to pay, then they should take Earnest back. He also told Joy that the victim was injured. When Joy told him that he should give an explanation to Earnest's mother for his injuries, he started abusing him over phone.

However, when Earnest's mother and sister went to the foundation to get him home, they noticed that he had a cut on his left ear and there were bruises all over his body. On returning home, Earnest revealed everything to his mother through sign language. He even told her that Ashish used to beat him up. On hearing this, she immediately approached the police and registered an FIR.

A police officer said, “When we went to Ashish's foundation, it was locked. Even his mobile phone is switched off. We are trying to trace him.”