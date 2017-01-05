Shocking! Man kills 10 members of his family, then hangs self



Representational pic

In a gruesome reminder of the Thane mass massacre, a man killed 10 members of his own family, before hanging himself. The horrific incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi’s district.

Authorities in Amethi district told ANI that the man named Jamaaluddin fed some 'medicine' to his family members, and later slit their throats. He then himself committed suicide.

According to reports, two of the women from the family survived and are undergoing treated in a hospital. Cops and forensic experts are probing the gruesome case.