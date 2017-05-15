Shocking! Onlookers take video as bike rider burns to death



Screengrab of the burning bike. Courtesy/ANI



A biker was involved in an accident with another biker and thereafter left to die on the highway of Beed district Maharashtra. The story does not end here. A horrific video of the accident that was shot by one of the bystanders show that the man was left to engulf in flames while cars, two-wheelers and people went past by without halting to help.



According to a report in NDTV, the biker collided with another biker on the highway of Beed district, around 8hours away from Mumbai. Following the collision of the two bikes, while one biker was trapped under the wreckage and died on the spot, the other died later in hospital.



Screengrab of the burning bike. Courtesy/ANI



Police was reported saying that the victim could not shout for help because he went unconscious due to head injury. By the time, police reached the spot to help the victim, his body was burnt beyond identification. The incident did not disrupt traffic movement because none of the vehicles or pedestrians bothered to halt and settle down the flame even, forget about recovering the victims from the spot.

Also read: Mumbai: After bus crushes man's leg in Malad, traffic cops watch him bleed on the road

The video showed that while some pedestrians stand at a distance and watch a man burn to death under the wreckage of a bike, others switched on their mobile cameras to record the deadly incident.



Onlookers watch the bike burning in flames. Courtesy/ANI

Senior police officer G Sreedhar said to the website, "We are yet to establish who the victim is. Since the number plates on the bike were burnt, we are unable to get much details about the victim. All we could tell from the plates was that the bike was registered in Parbhani (a town nearby). We have given the plate to the Regional Transport Office, which can give us details.”

Watch the video here: