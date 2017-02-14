Shocking! Popular Malayalam actor-director attacked by neighbour with machete

An arguement over drinking water saw popular Malayalam actor-director Baburaj on Tuesday being injured after his neighbour hacked him with a machete at his private resort near Munnar



In a bizarre turn of events, a popular Malayalam actor Baburaj was on Tuesday injured after his neighbour hacked him with a machete following an argument over drinking water at his private resort near Munnar.

According to the police, the onscreen villain-turned-character actor, was attacked at around noon after he got into an argument with a person whose property lies close to his own.

According to some media reports, Baburaj invited the ire of the locals after ordering some of his workers to empty a pond located in his resort. The locals were upset by his decision and raised a hue and cry, since they would be hencefot denied the use of the drinkable water.

The actor triying to drain the pond, on which some of the neighboring households depend on led to one of his neighbours, in a fit of anger, hacking Baburaj with a machete, injuring him on his chest.

The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital and after preliminary first aid, was then shifted to a medical facility near Kochi.

The injury is not serious, but the actor has been kept under observation at the hospital.

Baburaj, who started off as a villain in movies, took to comedy and character roles in recent times.

One of his hugely popular films was 'Salt and Pepper', which earned him immense popularity in the Malayalam film industry.

Married to actress Vani Viswanath, the actor has also directed two films.