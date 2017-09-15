Pune: Shocking! Teacher thrashes 2-year-old black and blue, cops ignore complaint

Two-and-a-half-year-old gets assaulted after he refuses to write assignment, gets swollen eyes and injuries to head; cops sit on complaint for two days before registering case



The child is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital

A two-and-a-half-year-old, from Pimpale Gurav, was thrashed by his tuition teacher for not writing his assignment. The assault has left the child with swollen eyes and injuries to the head.

The parents allege that when they approached the police with a complaint, the latter sat on it for two days. The complaint was only filed after the hospital, where the kid is undergoing treatment, intervened. After registering a case in the matter, the Sangvi police arrested the accused on September 13.

In police custody

The victim, identified as Dev Santosh Kashyap, is currently being treated at a private hospital in the Pimpale Gurav area. A police officer said, “A case has been registered against the teacher, Bhageshree Ravi Pillay, 29, a resident of Amrut Colony, under section 324 of IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. After being produced in the judicial magistrate (first class) court on Thursday, she was sent to police custody for a day.”

Speaking to mid-day, Dev’s mother said, “I work as a maid, while my husband is a vegetable vendor. Dev is our only son and we want him to be well educated. In order to get him admitted to an English school, we were sending him to the tuition classes conducted by Bhageshree. He has been attending the classes since June, for which we paid Rs 100 per month.”

She further said, “On September 11, when he reached home after attending the classes, he started crying. His eyes were swollen and his face had turned red. I was shocked to hear that Bhageshree hit him on his head with a stick and even thrashed him.”

Harassed parents

“When we approached Bhageshree, she refused to have assaulted him. Then we approached the police for help, but when they did not do anything about it, we rushed Dev to the hospital. The police registered a case only after the hospital intervened in the matter.”

Refuting the allegation, Ajay Chandkhede, senior inspector of Sangvi police station, said, “The Kashyaps approached us on September 11 but did not turn up again. We never refused to register the complaint. Bhageshree was arrested on Thursday. We are yet to recover the stick with which she hit the child.”

Meanwhile, a relative of Bhageshree said, “She confessed to have hit the child only once. But she was the one who took him to a doctor. Even then the child’s parents registered a complaint. Bhageshree is innocent.”

Rs 100

Total amount parents used to pay the teacher each month

