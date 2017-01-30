Shocking! Three-month-old pup flung from Chembur terrace



Three-month-old puppy died

Less than a year after animal lovers were outraged by a viral video of a dog being thrown off a building terrace in Chennai, a three-month-old puppy met with a similar fate in Chembur recently. Unlike the Chennai dog's miraculous recovery, however, the Chembur puppy died a grisly death.

Animal abuse

The incident took place on January 24 at the Tolaram housing society in Chembur, where the stray puppy was allegedly flung off the terrace of the ground-plus-two building. The RCF police station has registered an FIR against unidentified culprits, and the police are expected to question a few residents of the Chembur society, who were allegedly against the presence of stray dogs in the complex.

The three-month-old puppy died after it was allegedly flung off the terrace of this building in Chembur

A resident said, "Around 5 pm, we could hear dogs barking. After about 20 minutes, there was a loud howl of a dog and we heard something fall on the ground with a loud thud. We immediately looked outside and saw the little puppy. It tried to get up at first, but then collapsed on the spot. When we went closer, we were shocked to see that it was already dead."

A post-mortem revealed serious injuries in the internal organs and listed internal bleeding as the cause of death. "In our society, there are a few residents who are very cruel towards stray dogs. In the past, there have been instances where people have abused the dogs by pelting stones at them and even hit them. Such incidents of animal cruelty have been brought to the notice of the society secretary and other committee members, but so far, they have done nothing to stop it," alleged another resident.

PETA acts

The Emergency Response Coordinator with PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) India, Meet Ashar, said, "A concerned citizen from the society got in touch with me about the incident. She alerted me about what had happened. I spoke with the senior inspector of RCF police station and asked him to file an FIR immediately."

"An FIR was registered under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 11(1)(a) & (l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, along with section 119 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951," he added. "This is an inhuman and cruel act and those responsible should face action as per the law," said secretary of the society Dr Prakash Lulla.