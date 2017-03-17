Hyderabad: Woman brands her minor son's privates with hot spoon



Representational pic

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly branded her nine-year-old son's private parts with a hot spoon and tortured him with the help of her second husband in Jeedimetla area here, the police said yesterday

The incident came to light yesterday after the boy's biological father Murali Krishna lodged a complaint with Jeedimetla Police, a day after the minor escaped from his mother Anusha's house and went to Krishna, who is a resident of Sangareddy town. According to the police, the boy was allegedly tortured by Anusha after he expressed his desire to stay with Krishna.

Krishna alleged that Anusha and her second husband Ashok Reddy tortured the boy regularly by beating him up and had also branded his private parts with a hot spoon, said Jeedimetla Police Station Sub-Inspector K Lingya Naik.

Police have booked Anusha and Reddy under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC and under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act, and are searching for the duo, who Naik said are absconding.

Krishna and Anusha who got married in 2005 have two sons, aged 11 and 9. "However, owing to the family dispute, Anusha had left their house along with her two sons five months back, and later married Reddy," the officer said. Further probe is on.