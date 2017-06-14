Shocking! Woman raped in pantry car of Bandra-Jaipur Express



Representational Picture

A shocking incident that's come to light now, a 32-year-old married woman has filed a police complaint alleging that she was raped on a moving train by a pantry car staffer on the night of June 10 between Mumbai and Surat.

The matter came to light after the rape survivor lodged a complaint in Jaipur, according to a report in Times of India. The Jaipur police brought the woman to Surat and transferred her complaint on Monday.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Ghaziabad, has alleged that she was travelling to Jaipur in the Bandra-Jaipur Aravalli Express.

The report quoted her as saying that she, along with another woman, had boarded the train on June 10 night at Borivali railway station in Mumbai. The two wer e travelling in the unreserved coach. The compartment was overcrowded, and so they approached a staffer from the pantry car on the train for alternate arrangements.

He lured to the pantry car with the promise of a better seat and once there raped her. he also threatened to throw her off the train if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The woman kept quiet during her train journey, but filed a complaint after deboarded at Jaipur. "We have registered a complaint and started investigation. We have identified the suspect and he will be arrested soon," the police was quoted as saying.

The Western Railways on Tuesday confirmed that the accused that been arrested in the case.