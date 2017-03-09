Pune Crime: Youths rob 65-year-old man of Rs 20,000, set him on fire

Pune: In a bizarre incident, a 65-year-old man was robbed off Rs 20,000, beaten up and later set on fire by three miscreants in Nashikphata area near Pune on Wednesday. The man identified as Uddhav Aasaram Unave has sustained 50-55% burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. The Bhosari police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigation.

Unave, who hails from Nashik, works in a Pimpri-Chinchwad-based company and stays in a rental accommodation at Alandi. The incident took place around 1.30 pm near Vallab Nagar bus stand. After Unave was set ablaze, two people Popat Shah and Santosh Kasar, who were near the spot rushed him to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, from where he was shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital.

Sudden attack

Shah, who runs a store just opposite to the incident spot said, "When my friend and I were closing the shop, we noticed three men beating up Unave. They then set him ablaze and ran away. Unave told us that after withdrawing money from an ATM in Nashik, he was returning to Pune. He got down near Nashikphata and sat under a tree to take rest. While he was counting the cash, three youths, who have been following him, suddenly appeared at the spot and snatched the money. Then they beat him up, poured petrol on his head and set him ablaze."

When contacted, PI Dilip Kulkarni said, "We are on the lookout for the accused. Unave is in a critical condition. It can also be a case of suicide as he was depressed due to family problems."