Shocking details of harassment: Arunabh stripped in front of me, says victim in statement



Arunabh Kumar

The irony of TVF making a show on sexual harassment was not lost on the woman who filed the second FIR against CEO Arunabh Kumar. She summoned the courage to take on Kumar after hearing of TVF's new show on a woman's 'misadventures' in Mumbai, including dealing with a sleazy boss: Bisht, Please.

TVF, which released Bisht, Please yesterday, had last week deferred its trailer launch in the wake of the raft of sexual harassment allegations against its CEO and founder Arunabh Kumar.

Finding strength

The second complainant told the police that in the days prior to Bisht, Please's release, she learnt about the premise of the show and found in it a parallel with Kumar's alleged misdemeanours.



A still from Bisht, Please, which released yesterday

She said although she was determined to voice her complaint against Kumar following this, it wasn't until the first FIR was filed that she finally summoned the courage to do so. "We all knew that he had misbehaved with other girl, too. But no one wanted to register a complaint with the police. When other victims opened their hearts out on social media, I, too, shared my experience. But, I didn't have the strength to approach the police. When I read that one victim had registered an FIR, I decided not to stay quiet any longer," she told the police.

Although the alleged victim refused to talk to mid-day, in her police complaint, she first met Kumar at a rental casting studio that TVF had just vacated in 2014. "One day, I was on a phone call and walking outside the studio when he spotted me and called me. I looked at him and just smiled, but he gestured me to walk towards him. I didn't want to, but I went to him reluctantly. He then started telling me he had just returned from Ratnagiri and had bought mangoes. He asked me if I liked mangoes and suddenly his hand slid down on my back, from the neck to the waist. I was shocked and left the place," read the statement.

Meanwhile, sources from MIDC police station, where the first complainant filed an FIR, said the woman alleged that Kumar made an unwarranted comment on her looks as soon he saw her during a meeting in May last year, tried to place his hand on hers at every chance, repeatedly touched her shoulder tattoo and took off his T-shirt right behind her, knowing fully well that she could see his reflecting on the glass wall.

Missing Kumar

Top Mumbai Police sources said police personnel have paid three visits since Thursday to Kumar's Yari Road residence to hand over summons and question him, but haven't found him as yet. A senior police officer said he is likely to be arrested as soon as he is spotted.

Noted lawyer Abha Singh stressed that the arrest will send a message that no one is above the law, and may convince more victims to come forward. Lawyer Pranav Badeka pointed out that since the sections he has been charged with — section 354 (A) and 509 of the IPC — are bailable offences, Kumar can apply for bail if he is arrested.

(With inputs from Sailee Dhayalkar)