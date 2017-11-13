Shocking sexual crime: Girl raped by her father, sold to pimps by uncle

The police have arrested the girl's father, stepmother, and uncle and have sent her to a shelter

A 16-year-old girl rescued from the flesh trade has revealed to the police how her own family abused and betrayed her, from her father who raped her for three years, to her uncle, who sold her into prostitution for Rs 1 lakh.



Representation pic

Asking the women of the family had been of no help - her stepmother merely thrashed her and fed her abortion pills, while her aunt had simply turned a deaf ear. On Friday, the Pune City Police rescued the minor along with three women from a sex racket running in a posh society in Yerwada.

When the cops asked her about her family's whereabouts, the teenager told them that she preferred to be sent to a rescue home. She then revealed her ordeal over the last few years. The very next day, they arrested her uncle and then took her to a rescue shelter.

On Sunday, the Bund Garden police station registered an FIR against her father and stepmother and arrested both of them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Cop speak

An officer said, "The survivor is a Std X student and was sold by her uncle 10 days ago for a sum of R1 lakh. She revealed that in 2010, due to her father's torture, her mother had committed suicide. Her father was sent to prison but was released in 2013. After that, he began to rape her, and this continued for three years. She complained to her stepmother, who thrashed her and gave her abortion pills on three occasions."

"In 2016, the girl moved to her aunt's (father's sister) house for further studies. Her uncle's transport business was failing, but instead of selling his tempo, he decided to sell the girl for R1 lakh. The girl found out about this and even told her teachers and thecounsellorat school about it.They in turninformed the girl's aunt about it, but we did not receive a complaint," the cop added.

