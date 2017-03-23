Shocking Video: Bike-borne men molest woman in Bengaluru



A video grab of the incident

In yet another shocking incident of molestation in Bengaluru, two bike-borne men were openly caught molesting a woman on roadside.

The video of the same has gone viral. According to a report in ANI, the entire incident has been caught in a CCTV camera.

In the video footage, one of the molester is seen touching bottoms of a woman from her backside and then fleeing away. The disgusting incident took place in Chandra Layout area.

Watch Video. Warning! Disturbing footage. Viewer discretion is advised

Bengaluru has been in the midst of law and order issues since New Year’s Eve, and questions have been raised over safety of women following numerous incidents of sexual assault.

2017 begun on a shocking note for Bengaluru as women were molested by drunk men on the streets on New Year’s eve. What was most appalling about the incident was the fact that it took place in the presence of around 15,000 policemen.

According to reports, the shameful incident occurred in MG Road and Brigade Road. Men not only groped women, but also verbally abused the females who had gathered to ring in the New Year. All this even as the cops played silent spectators.

A CCTV grab of the incident in Kammanahalli

The video footage showed the victim walking in a residential area towards her house when the scooter-borne duo turned around and one of them (the pillion rider) walked across, groped and dragged her to the two-wheeler, even as she tried to wriggle out, slapping the accused.

The video clip further shows the victim falling on the road after escaping from her attackers while some onlookers watched "the horror" from a distance.