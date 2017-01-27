Shocking Video: Mother flings 2-year-old son down the stairs



A grab of the viral video

In a disturbing incident, a woman hailing from Pul Prahladpur area in Delhi allegedly threw her two-year-old child from the first floor of their house in a fit of rage. The woman has been accused by her husband of the same. A CCTV footage allegedly showing the woman flinging the child down the stairs has gone viral.

Watch Video

The child was medically examined at AIIMS trauma centre on the same day and some blunt injuries were found on his face.

The grandmother of the child told ANI that the woman would often threaten to kill her son and frame the family. Mamlesh Gupta, the grandmother of two-year-old Anshu Gupta informed ANI, "I have only one son. On 9th July he would complete his five years of marriage. It was a love marriage, but trouble began to surface within a week of their marriage."

She added that constant fights took place over property. "I was always trying to explain her, but my appeal was falling on deaf years. She wanted the property to be named to her. She would beat me too. Whenever she'd pick a fight I would tell her, I have just one son, everything is yours and after me it is all going to you. Her father-in-law would also convince her of the same. But she wouldn't stop screaming." she further told ANI.

On the shocking incident, the grandmother revealed, “Our maid was washing clothes when she saw her mother dragging him and rushed to bring him up the stairs."

According to the ANI report, on January 24, at around 6 pm, the Pul Prahladpur Police station was informed about the case. Cops reached the spot and took the complaint of Nitin Gupta, who alleged that his son Anshu was thrown by Sonu Gupta, the mother of the child, and that there was video recording of the same.