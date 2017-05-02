Shocking video: Mumbai constable runs over businessman with car

Screengrab of the video

In a CCTV footage that was released, a constable was allegedly trying to run his car over a businessman following a financial dispute. The constable is attached to the Mumbai police.

Ramesh Awate, of the crime branch of Mumbai police, had tried to knock down Atul Pethe on April 21 near Prashant Corner ice-cream store in Pachpakdi in Thane.

Thane city police said Awate and Pethe, who owns an ice-cream shop, were friends and there was a dispute between them over some financial matter which made Awate take a drastic step.

"On April 21, Awte came to Pethe's shop in Naupada area and started hurling abuses at him. Thereafter, the accused drove his vehicle in a negligent manner to harm the victim. Pethe clung to the vehicle and was dragged for some distance," the release said.

The victim sustained injuries in the incident, it said. Awte was yet to be arrested and efforts were on to nab him, police said.

Awate has been booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

A report in Asian Age said Awate had served the late encounter specialist and 26/11 terror attack hero Vijay Salaskar as a driver. Pethe's complaint also said that that Awate came to the store and picked up a fight with him over a financial dispute. When Pethe tried to record the incident, Awate drove Innova straight into him.

