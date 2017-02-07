Shocking video: TDP MLA's brother publicly thrashes journalist in Andhra Pradesh



The video of the beating went viral

Vijayawada: A TDP legislator's family members bashed up a journalist in full public view after the latter reportedly brought to light his alleged corrupt activities.

M. Nagarjuna Reddy was injured when Amanchi Krishna Mohan's brother Amanchi Swamulu and his supporters beat him up near a police station in Chirala town of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Sunday but came to light on Monday after the visuals of the attack went viral over social media.

Chased, beaten

The journalist, who works for a Telugu newspaper, was knocked down from his two-wheeler when he was on his way to a shop with his son. Swamulu and others chased him and attacked him with sticks.

Nobody came to the victim's help. The journalist, who suffered bleeding injuries, was later taken to a hospital.

No arrests

The police registered a case against Swamulu and others but no arrests have been made. But on a complaint by the MLA's brother, the police booked the journalist under SC ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complainant alleged that Nagarjuna Reddy abused him citing his caste.

The journalist wrote that Krishna Mohan and his brother had borrowed loans from banks in the name of eligible candidates belonging to economically backward sections.

When the loans were not repaid, the banks reportedly approached the people in whose names the loans were taken.