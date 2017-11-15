Shocking video: Woman thrashed by molesters in Gorakhpur

In a graphic video caught on camera, a woman was thrashed by men in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered a case on the basis of CCTV footage dated November 12, 2017.

Screengrab of the video

The video shows a man throwing stones at a building. A girl then comes down and both have an altercation. The girl is seen to push the man away. A second person intervenes and then both of them thrash the girl and drag her away

Warning: The content in the below video is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised

Watch video here