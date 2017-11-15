Shocking video: Woman thrashed by molesters in Gorakhpur
In a graphic video caught on camera, a woman was thrashed by men in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered a case on the basis of CCTV footage dated November 12, 2017.
The video shows a man throwing stones at a building. A girl then comes down and both have an altercation. The girl is seen to push the man away. A second person intervenes and then both of them thrash the girl and drag her away
#WATCH: Woman thrashed by molesters in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Police case registered (12.11.2017, Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/V1fMFr4kSZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2017
