Short-circuit in fridge claims senior citizen's life in Virar



Harihar Ishwar’s half-burnt body was found lying on the floor. Pic/Hanif Patel

An 84-year-old man was charred to death when a short circuit in his fridge led to a fire at his Virar residence in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased, who has been identified as Harihar Ishwar, a native of Kerala, had returned from the United States along with his son just two months back.

The entire episode came to light on Tuesday morning when neighbours noticed smoke coming out from the flat. They immediately informed the fire brigade and police. After dousing the flames, the firefighters broke the main gate and entered the house to find Ishwar’s half burnt body lying on the floor.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, an officer from Virar police station said, “Two months back Ishwar returned to India with his son and started staying at their home in Mulund. Later, when his son decided to visit their native place, he shifted to their apartment in Virar.” He also said that the statements of the neighbours have been taken and Ishwar’s son has been informed about his death.