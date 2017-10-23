In January 2015, Pope Francis said only the Holy Spirit could open people's hearts and free them to love, and not the "million courses in spirituality, or million courses in yoga, Zen, and all these things."



The yoga classes are held in the Vincent Pallotti church in Marol, Andheri East. Pic/Falguni Agarwal

Now, a parishioner of the Vincent Pallotti church in Marol is seeking answers from the Archdiocese of Bombay on whether the yoga being practiced in the church premises constitutes as a physical exercise or a spiritual practice.

Not against yoga, but...

Antoinnete Fernandes, 51, who has been a parishioner since 1992, asked in her e-mail to the Archdiocese, "Yoga classes are being conducted on our church premises for two years now...What is the view expressed by His Holiness of practicing yoga in church? What is the stand of the Archdiocese on practicing yoga in church?"

Speaking to mid-day, she said, "As Catholics, we generally don't follow yoga because it has certain meditation techniques and other spiritual aspects. We are not against yoga, but because it is being held on the church premises...I wanted to clarify whether it is allowed."

She pointed out: "Our main issue is that our church is kind of going away from us; there are so many things happening that are wrong as per Catholic faith. The Archdiocese is not actually coming out and saying anything against it or whether it is permissible." It has been over a week since Fernandes wrote the letter, which ended 'with malice towards none,' but she hasn't received a reply yet.

Exercise is okay

However, Fr. Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay told mid-day, "If yoga is from the context of an exercise, then there is no objection at all, but when there is an aspect of spirit, then the lines are slightly blurred with regards to faith."

"It [yoga] has elements of Hinduism which is basically not with keeping the faith of the church. But if it is seen purely as an exercise, then to the best of my knowledge, it doesn't go against any church teachings."

He further pointed out: "Yes, the church has said be cautious about it. It is fine if it is just exercise; whether the church should or should not be used is for the individual priest to decide, but yoga as an exercise would be acceptable in the context of the church as purely an exercise and nothing more."

All in the mindset

When mid-day reached out to Agnello Pereira, the yoga teacher conducting the classes on the church premises, he said around 100 people from different communities came for the classes.

"We treat Yoga as a normal exercise - it has nothing to do with any kind of thought process or community. I teach yoga in the Church because it helps people get fit and fine. One needs to be mentally and spiritually fit as well."

He reiterated: "Yoga helps human beings following whatever religion to keep their mind, body, and spirit fit. I always tell my people to speak to the god they believe in… at the end of it, all depends on the mindset of people."

100

Number of people who attend the yoga classes held in the church premises

Also view - Photos: When Mumbai CSMT was Victoria Terminus



