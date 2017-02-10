Show me your money, Kirit Somaiya challenges Uddhav Thackeray



Kirit Somaiya

The war of words between ruling allies in Maharashtra turned bitter yesterday with the BJP MP Kirit Somaiya daring Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to disclose his financial status.

“I want to ask a direct question to Uddhav Thackeray. My question is to the godfather of this (BMC) mafia. You have pointed fingers at Kirit Somaiya, isn’t it? Kirit Somaiya is ready to show all his and his family’s financial statements, including cheque books and bank pass books and I-T returns to any CA which Uddhav Thackeray decides,” he said. Somaiya said neither he nor his family members have ever indulged in corruption and that he never parked black money illegally through bogus companies.

“Uddhav Thackeray, I challenge you. Sena MP Rahul Shewale and Uddhav Thackeray should submit to CA of their choice, all their financial documents and also those of their family members,” said MP. “That CA should audit those papers and put forth (them) before the public,” he demanded. Shewale, who represents Mumbai South Central seat, had recently alleged that Somaiya wanted the Mulund dumping ground cleared to favour a private developer.

Meanwhile, Shewale launched a counter attack terming Somaiya a “blackmailer chartered accountant” and dared him to probe his wealth or approach court.

War of words

“Somaiya is an infamous blackmailer CA. He himself should probe our wealth or else go to the court of law. I am an elected representative and I have submitted details of my wealth as per due procedure to Parliament. The wealth of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray too is known to all. Sena does not give any importance to Somaiya’s challenge,” the MP said.

He said the BJP MP has once again displayed his “ignorance”.

“The action in respect of ‘nullah safai’ (de-silting of nallahs) was taken on the basis of my letter and not on Somaiya’s complaint. He has once again tried to mislead by giving false information,” Shewale added.

On the issue of Mulund and Deonar dumping grounds, the MP said the BMC commissioner has submitted an affidavit in the Bombay High Court stating the dumping grounds will be closed in phases.

He said BMC couldn’t close the two dumping grounds as the BJP-led state government has not provided plot of land at Airoli and Taloja to the civic body.

“We challenge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to transfer the said lands to BMC before February 21 or else thousands of tonnes of garbage of Mumbai will have to be dumped before homes of Somaiya and city BJP president Ashish Shelar.”