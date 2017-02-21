Shurhozeilie to take oath as Nagaland Chief Minister



Shurhozeilie Leizietsu



Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister designate Shurhozeilie Leizietsu on Monday met Governor PB Acharya here to stake claim to form a new government. He will take oath on Wednesday. Shurhozeilie will be the 17th Chief Minister of Nagaland.

The 81-year-old Naga People's Front (NPF) leader was elected head of the NPF legislature party after Chief Minister TR Zeliang resigned on Sunday night bowing to the demands of protesting tribal groups opposed to his move to hold civic polls with 33 per cent reservation for women.

The Governor accepted Zeliang's resignation but asked him to continue in office till an alternative arrangement was made.

"Shurhozeilie will take oath of office as the Chief Minister on February 22 along with his council of ministers," a Raj Bhavan official said.

Nagaland has been in turmoil since January after Zeliang decided to hold local body elections in 12 towns across the state. The government has been in limbo following an indefinite shutdown.