Shurhozelie to take over as Nagaland CM

Kohima: Ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) supremo Shurhozelie Liezietsu will take over from Chief Minister TR Zeliang after 42 of the 49 legislators “unanimously supported” the former as the new legislature party leader, a top NPF leader said on Thursday.

“Majority of the NPF legislators have unanimously elected Shurhozelie as their new legislature party leader to break the deadlock between the agitating groups and the government. We have tried our best to persuade the groups but they refused to climb down,” Nagaland's lone Rajya Sabha member KG Kenye said.

“Shurhozelie has accepted the offer of the legislators to lead the NPF-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) government to restore normalcy and prevent the imposition of President's rule in the state,” Kenye said. Zeliang is expected to meet the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.