Shutdown in Jammu towns over poll violence



There are elaborate security arrangements in all major towns. Pic/AFP

Bhadarwah: Normal life was affected in Bhadarwah and Kishtwar towns of Jammu region yesterday due to a shutdown called by a religious organisation to protest the killing of eight people in election-day violence in Srinagar.

Shops, other business establishments and some private schools remained closed. However, government schools, offices and banks were functioning normally and traffic was plying as usual. Elaborate security arrangements were made in all major towns including Doda, Thathri, Gandoh, Kahara and Bhadarwah.

The Delhi High Court yesterday rejected a plea challenging the validity of Article 370 of the Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.