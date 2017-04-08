Shutters down! Mumbai not interested in 'offers' at 'bars' near highways

mid-day fans out across the highways to bring a visual account of what the Supreme Court ban on highway liquor bars and shops means for Mumbai's nightlife



Maharaja Restaurant and Bar, Andheri, was closed by midnight. Pics/Shadab Khan and Dhara Vora Sabhnani

In a bid to survive the Supreme Court ban on the serving and sale of alcohol within a radius of 500 metres from highways, Mumbai's dives and pubs are coming up with strategies that range from deleting the word 'bar' from their name to introducing exciting offers on food and mocktails. But city tipplers aren't impressed. With bars claiming their income is down to 10%, they are bracing for huge cuts in costs and jobs. While some are hoping the state government will intervene, others have already started thinking about turning their establishments into hotels.



Palkhi at Kherwadi, Bandra, is deserted at 11 pm.

Bars have permission to serve alcohol till 12.30 am and must down shutters before 1.30 am. mid-day visited drinking spots from fancy lounges inside malls to corner dives to find out how the city is coping without daaru.



Barely one table is occupied at United Sports Bar, Viviana Mall, Thane.

From chaos to quiet

Kherwadi's popular Palkhi Restaurant and Bar, with its posh glass facade and attractive interiors, was readying to shut at midnight. "At this time, there would be a queue outside; patrons had to wait for an hour. Waiters didn't have time to take a toilet break," said a disappointed Rajesh Singh, manager, pointing to the empty chairs.



NH-1 Kitchen and Bar in Andheri wears a deserted look.

"Business has gone down by almost 90%; we are struggling to cope. We have started sending waiters to other hotels. It's impossible to meet expenses."

Moving ahead on the Western Express Highway, NH-1 Kitchen and Bar is partnered by Shiva Shetty. A hit with the young drinker, it was being locked on the night we visited at midnight. "We opened 13 years ago. There has been zero business for the last few days," Shetty said. Since the meals are a hit with the corporate crowd during lunchtime, Shetty is contemplating knocking off 'bar' from their identity and turning restaurant full-time.



Staff hang around outside Aero Punjab Restaurant and Bar, Andheri.

The line of bars below Western Express Highway Metro station, usually spilling over with customers, were deserted at 12.30 am.

"Families and youngsters would crowd here late into the night. In the last week, the stretch turns silent by 11 pm," said Narayan Ahire, security guard at the Metro station. The stretch has Maharaja, Urvashi, Aero Punjab and other smaller restaurant and bars.



Beer Cafe at Viviana Mall, Thane, closed on Wednesday evening.

Forget IPL over a drink

For cricket lovers, the SC order could not have come at a worse time. During peak football and cricket season, pubs situated within malls, like Ghodbunder Road's Viviana, would run packed even on weekdays. On Wednesday evening, most bars here were locked. The Beer Café was shuttered. Another city favourite, The Irish House, had posted a notice encouraging patrons to try their mocktails or visit their other outlets [unaffected by the ban] for a 'High Spirited' Irish experience.



No takers for 'great service' and 'awesome music' at Irish Cafe, Viviana Mall, Thane.

One of the popular bars in the locality, United Sports Bar & Grill, had guests at just two tables, with post-work diners sipping on Iced Tea. Mid-week drinking at United means most tables hold beer buckets, and small groups dance to the music in the aisles. A poster announced their IPL special offering, UPL Platters, with beers mug in the frame. However, our attendant informed us the offer won't include alcohol owing to the court order. "If things continue, this outlet may shutter," he said.



A notice outside Palkhi Restaurant and Bar in Kherwadi.