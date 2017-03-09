Sick! Father rapes lesbian daughter to prove 'sex is better with men'

In a sickening incident that happened in UK, a 54-year-old father raped his 16-year-old daughter to prove 'sex with men is better' when she revealed that she is a lesbian.

The man has now been jailed for 21 years and the incident happend in Warwickshire, England.

The incident occurred after the teen revealed that she is 'struggling with her identity' which made her father so furious that he responded with 'uncontrollable rage'

The Warwick Crown Court heard that two other of his daughters have suffered abuse from him across two decades. "As a 16-year-old girl she realised she was gay and struggling with her identity as many people do at that age, she decided to tell you," Judge Lockhart said, Pink News reported. "You reacted by showing real and uncontrolled anger, and you decided to rape her to show her why it would be better to have sex with men than women. Her evidence made harrowing listening."

The judge added that the crime involved “degradation and humiliation” for the victim. The offence demonstrated your hostility towards her as a lesbian," the judge added.

A spokesman for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) called the victims courageous and that the girl has shown incredible courage to speak and ensure that her abuser is brought to justice.

The man has been found guilty of three charges of rape, one charge of indecency with a child during the 1980s and 1990s and nine charges of indecent assault.