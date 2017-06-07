Thane: Sick of seeing people defecating on tracks, Kalwa residents complain

Tired of seeing people defecating on tracks outside their windows, residents of buildings along railway lines to complain to PWD Minister Eknath Shinde



Along with open defecation, reckless residents crossing tracks without any worry is also a huge problem at Kalwa

Residents living in buildings abutting the railway tracks at Kalwa are frustrated both by the early morning views of backsides they have been forced to endure for years and for the heart-stopping sight of people crossing the tracks.

Suresh Khadse (55), a resident of Lalit Raj Park in Kalwa, lives close to the tracks between Thane and Kalwa. "Not a single day have we been able to enjoy fresh air in the mornings as people are usually up and about their job on the tracks very early. Both men and women come to defecate on the tracks," he said.

This Sunday, however, Khadse was happy to see a few railway employees working on the tracks following a mega block on the route. "After a really long time, we got to see workers, instead of people’s backsides," said Khadse, who will be complaining to PWD Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mohan Sawant, resident from a neighbouring building, alleged, "The Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan was announced just for publicity. There is no real concern for cleanliness. Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation officials have been more proactive, fining people found openly defecating. Why then are Thane Municipal Corporation authorities so lackadaisical?"'