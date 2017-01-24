Sickening: Gang rape in Sweden streamed live on Facebook



Representational pic

In a disturbing incident in Sweden, three youngsters allegedly gangraped a woman and then livestreamed the sexual assault on Facebook.

The trio has been arrested by the cops. The suspects, believed to be between 18 and 24, were held on Sunday in an apartment in Uppsala, which is 70 kilometres north of Stockholm.

According to reports, the victim too was present at the time of arrest, which took place after members of a Facebook group came across the live stream and immediately alerted the cops. The victim was said to be close to unconscious owing to the gruesome assault.

An online witness claimed that some armed men pulled off the victim’s clothes, and then raped her. It was only after the police arrived and turned off the camera that her ordeal ended.

A report in newsmobile.in had witness Josefine Lundgren, 21 state that she called the cops as soon as she came across the live footage. She told the media that, “He pulled her clothes off and lay on top of her.”

The regional police are investigation the case, and the apartment is also being examined by forensic scientists.