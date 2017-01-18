Sikh student denied school enrolment in Australia over turban

Melbourne: A five-year-old Sikh boy has been denied school enrolment in Australia for wearing a turban as it does not align with its uniform policy, despite a landmark ruling in 2008 against a private institution on the issue.

“It is disappointing that my son has been forced to abandon his religious practices and identity to access to an education in Melbourne’s Melton Christian College (MCC),” Sagardeep Singh Arora was quoted as saying by the SBS TV.

“We have lodged a claim with the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission.

“Students should be able to wear their significant religious symbols and articles of faith. It’s immoral for a school to not allow students to practice their beliefs,” Arora said.