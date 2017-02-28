SIMI chief and 10 others get life-term in sedition case

Indore: Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) chief Safdar Hussain Nagori and 10 other activists of the banned group were yesterday awarded life imprisonment in a 2008 sedition case by a special court here.

Special Additional Sessions Judge B K Paloda pronounced all the 11 SIMI activists guilty under IPC sections 124(A) (sedition) and 153 (A)(promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and also under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On a plea of 10 of the accused lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail, they were informed about the court's judgement through video-conferencing.

Besides 45-year-old Nagori, the others convicted are Hafiz Hussain (35), Aamil Parvaz (40), Shivli (38), Qamruddin (42), Shahduli (32), Qamran (40), Ansar (35), Ahmed Baig (32), Yasin (35) and Munroz (40). Nagori, Parvaz, Qamruddin, Qamran, Shivli, Ahmed Baig and Hussain were also convicted.