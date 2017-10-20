The Land Transport Authority, a part of Singapore's Ministry of Transport has made Divali special for all the Indians living in their country by rolling out festive trains with gorgeous images depicting Diwali on trains, their train station and five buses.

These trains and buses will remain decked up for the entire month of October. (All Images courtesy Singapore Land Transport Authority's Facebook page)

In one of their images, the Land transport Authority has captioned it, "Celebrate the Festival of Lights with your own unique Deepavali commute this year! Our #Deepavali themed trains and station are back with a different but equally stunning decoration - featuring majestic elephants and rangoli motifs that symbolise luck."

With a sizeable Indian expat population, these trains and buses will run through the predominantly Indian neighbourhoods of the city known as ‘Little India’

They also captioned one of their images as, "Catching the themed trains or buses? Hop off at Little India Station, and continue your Deepavali journey under the elegant street lights right outside.”

The festively adorned trains and buses are due to a collaboration with Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association and SBS Transit Ltd.

The pictures, that have over 30,000 reactions across Facebook, have a number of warm and happy messages.