Singer Ahmad Mirza assaulted with wine bottle succumbs to injuries



Ahmad Mirza was attacked on Wednesday night in an Innova

Musician Ahmad Mirza, 68, who was battling for his life since the past two days after being brutally attacked by one of sons’ father-in-law, succumbed to his injuries in Mira Road’s Thunga hospital on Friday afternoon.

Brutally assaulted

According to police sources, he was brutally assaulted by his son’s father-in-law Dilawar Khan, 58 on Wednesday night. When the incident occurred, Mirza and Khan were drinking alcohol in an Innova near the Beverly Park area.

An argument occurred between the two over an issue in their family, which ended in Khan hitting Mirza on the head with a wine bottle. Khan suffered a severe head injury.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Thunga hospital, said a police official from Kanakia police station. He was pronounced brain dead and put on life support. Doctors declared him dead on Friday afternoon and alerted the police about the incident.

Case registered

"Based on the incident, we had initially registered an FIR against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. But after his death, an additional section 302 (murder) has also been included. The alleged accused is absconding.

Officials are looking for him," said Prashant Kadam, additional superintendent of police, Thane. Mirza is survived by his wife and two sons.