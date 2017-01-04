Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan to teach music in BMC schools

Students from four schools chosen for the pilot project, to begin from Jan 10



Shankar Mahadevan

In a significant move by Shiv Sena ahead of the upcoming elections, BMC has roped in music composer and playback singer Sha­nkar Mahadevan to teach music in municipal schools in the city.

Confirming the news, BMC education officer Mahesh Palkar said, “Initially, he will be teaching for eight weeks, January 10 onwards. Around four schools have been selected so far, where he will be teaching music.”

Interestingly, BMC-run schools in Shiv Sena stronghold areas Dadar, Matunga, Worli and Prabhadevi have been selected for the project. “Besides students from Std I-V, Mahadevan will also train teachers in these schools. We already have music classes in all BMC schools for students from Std 8 to 10,” said Palkar.

According to Palkar, these teachers can also train the students in future.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray confirmed on Twitter that the pilot project will begin from January, while the regular classes commence from June.

Extremely glad to announce that Shankar Mahadevan ji @Shankar_Live will be teaching music in BMC schools this year on!! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 4, 2017

Many BMC schools have active music depts with students having talent and passion for art and music. This will only take it further — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 4, 2017

Thank you @Shankar_Live ji for initiating this movement of taking music to our schools! Pilots begin soon, regular classes frm this June https://t.co/SatIwHoCRy — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 4, 2017

The musician also took to the micro blogging site to share the news.