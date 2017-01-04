E-paper

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan to teach music in BMC schools

By Vinay Dalvi | Posted 04-Jan-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Students from four schools chosen for the pilot project, to begin from Jan 10

Shankar Mahadevan
Shankar Mahadevan

In a significant move by Shiv Sena ahead of the upcoming elections, BMC has roped in music composer and playback singer Sha­nkar Mahadevan to teach music in municipal schools in the city.

Confirming the news, BMC education officer Mahesh Palkar said, “Initially, he will be teaching for eight weeks, January 10 onwards. Around four schools have been selected so far, where he will be teaching music.”

Interestingly, BMC-run schools in Shiv Sena stronghold areas Dadar, Matunga, Worli and Prabhadevi have been selected for the project. “Besides students from Std I-V, Mahadevan will also train teachers in these schools. We already have music classes in all BMC schools for students from Std 8 to 10,” said Palkar.

According to Palkar, these teachers can also train the students in future.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray confirmed on Twitter that the pilot project will begin from January, while the regular classes commence from June.

The musician also took to the micro blogging site to share the news.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply