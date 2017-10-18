Sister of Harshita Dahiya on Wednesday accused her husband of killing the Haryanvi singer.



A picture from Harshita Dahiya's Facebook page

"Harshita was killed by my husband because she was a witness in my mother's murder case," Lata, sister of Dahiya. Meanwhile, Panipat District Superintendent of Police, Desh Raj said a team has been formed and investigation is underway in the matter.

"Postmortem is going on. We will slowly get to the bottom of it," Raj told ANI. Dahiya, a local singer and dancer was shot dead on Tuesday by unknown assailants when she was leaving after a program in Panipat's Israna.

The assailants came in a car and fired five to six shots at her before fleeing away. 22-years-old Dahiya, a resident of Nahra-Nahri village of Haryana's Sonipat, was living in Narela of Delhi. She was on way to her home at around 4:15 p.m. when the incident occurred.

She was accompanied by a male singer, her assistant and driver. The body of the deceased singer has been sent to the mortuary at a general hospital.

