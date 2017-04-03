Six CRPF men, girl injured in Kashmir attack, two troopers critical

Srinagar: Six CRPF troopers and a girl were injured when militants attacked a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the state's Pulwama district on Monday, police said. Two of the troopers were in critical condition.

"Six CRPF jawans and a civilian girl were injured in Sempora Panthachok area of Jammu-Srinagar highway in the attack," said a police officer here.

The place where the attack is barely five km away from Srinagar district.

Cordon and search operation in the area was called off Monday evening as militants reportedly managed to escape after carrying out the attack.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit has owned responsibility for this attack.

Two of the injured Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers are critical while other four and the girl injured in this incident are out of danger, police said.

The injured CRPF troopers were admitted to army's base hospital in Badami Bagh area of Srinagar.

The girl, identified as Zainab, daughter of Ashiq Hussain Wani of Drangbal area of Pampore town, was admitted to Srinagar's Bone and Joint Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital have described her condition as out of danger, saying she had been injured in the leg by a bullet.

The incident came less then a day after a police constable was killed and 11 other security personnel including eight policemen and three CRPF troopers were injured on Sunday evening in Srinagar's Nowhatta area when militants hurled a grenade when security personnel were being withdrawn from the area.

Militant outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for this attack.