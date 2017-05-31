Six die as Cyclone Mora makes landfall in Bangladesh



Bangladeshi villagers evacuate to cyclone shelters. Pic/AFP

At least six persons were killed as Cyclone Mora made landfall in Bangladesh yesterday, packing winds of up to 150 kilometres per hour and damaging several houses, with authorities scrambling to evacuate over half a million people from the coastal areas.

In a special bulletin, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the severe cyclonic storm 'Mora' moved northward over North Bay. It is likely to move in a northerly direction further, it said.

One of the six persons died of a heart attack during the storm while others were killed by falling trees and houses in Cox's Bazar and Rangamati, local media reported.

Sri Lanka flood toll rises to 193

Indian Navy teams joined rescue efforts of Sri Lankan authorities in flood-hit regions as the death toll in the torrential rains climbed yesterday to 193. The adverse weather had left 112 people injured and nearly 6,00,000 people have been forced from their homes.

2.5m People in 10 districts vulnerable to the cyclone