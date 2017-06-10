Six held in Bengaluru with Rs 2.8 crore in demonetised notes



Six people, including an advocate and an engineer, were held here with demonetised currency notes of the face value of Rs 2.8 crore, police said on Friday.

"Based on tip-off, police intercepted an autorickshaw at BBMP playground in Vijaya Bank Layout in south Bengaluru on Thursday and seized the demonetised notes," Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru South M.B. Boralingaiah told reporters here.

According to the police, four of the accused persons were carrying the demonetised currency in the autorickshaw while two others following it on a two-wheeler.

"We have identified the accused as S. Dinesh, 30, advocate K.B. Mari Reddy, 60, K. Harish, 50, M. Chandrasekhar, 60, auto driver G. Dinesh, 40, an autorickshaw driver from Bengaluru and Bhanoji G, 51, an engineer from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor," said Mico Layout police inspector B.K. Shekhar said.

However Ramesh, the main accused, escaped from the spot, he added.

The accused were produced before a magistrate, who sent them to 14 days judicial custody.

A case has been registered against the accused under thee Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017 and a special team set up to nab the main accused," said Shekhar.