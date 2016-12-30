Six months on, Applied Arts students yet to get practical papers re-evaluated

Students complain that they would end up losing an academic year if the concerned authorities continue to pass the buck



It has been over six months that the Students Grievances Redressal Committee of Mumbai University approved the re-evaluation application of a couple of Applied Arts students, but nothing has been done in this regard yet. Students complain that they would lose an academic year if the concerned authorities continue to pass the buck.

After scoring shockingly low marks in the practical examination, the students had approached the committee for a re-evaluation of the papers. However, the Directorate of Art does not allow a re-evaluation of practical papers, as they are subjective in nature.

A student from Viva College of Applied Art, who has scored 20/80 in the drawing paper said, “Our plea has been approved by the committee, but since then we are running from pillar to post to get the papers re-evaluated. It is impossible to have scored such low marks after appearing for the paper in the best possible way. Hence, we demand re-evaluation.”

Another student from Rachna Sansad College said, “In Applied Arts we are not even allowed to keep term, like other courses. This means we will lose an entire academic year. It is not possible for students to score so low in the drawing paper. We don’t understand why the Directorate of Art is so adamant about its stand.” “Nobody is even giving us any clarity. While the Directorate of Art says we are not entitled to a re-evaluation facility, the university has already approved our application,” said another student from Viva College.

Former Mumbai University senate member, Shashikant Jore said, “We are trying to understand the details of the case to know how students can be helped.”

Speaking to mid-day, Director of the Directorate of Art, Dr Rajiv Mishra said, “In Art courses maximum weightage is given to the practical evaluation. The practical papers cannot be re-evaluated, as they are very subjective in nature.

The same issue had come up during the Common Entrance Test, but in April 2016 the Bombay High Court ruled that practical papers can’t be re-evaluated. This has been made clear to the students. I don’t understand why the university committee has given such an approval.”