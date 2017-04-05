Mumbai Crime: Four sons of businessmen held for assaulting couples outside mall

(Clockwise from top-left: Vishal Jain, Parth Ganatra, Ashish Singh and Aniket Patil (21). Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund police have arrested four boys for assaulting two couples who were on their way home after dinner at a mall. Cops are yet to arrest two more accused.

Mayhem outside mall

Mulund resident Mayur Lad, an artist, and his friend and their wives were at a restaurant in R Mall. Around 12.30 am, they left to go home, when Lad and his friend spotted the group of four smoking downstairs, prompting them to change their route.

All of a sudden one of the boys confronted Lad and ask­ed why they had called him an alcoholic, to which Lad repli­ed he hadn’t said a word and they were just going home quietly. The other boys joined in and began arguing, shortly after which the four attacked the two and their wives.

A security guard at the mall, Srikant Gavay, who witnessed the fracas, rushed there and tried to resolve the matter, but the boys continued being violent. Gavay asked the families to stay in his cabin, and he called up the police. The boys tried to run away, but one of them got caught, leading to the others’ capture soon after.

4 in, 2 to go

The cops have arrested Aniket Patil (21), Ashish Singh (19), Vishal Jain (19) and Parth Ganatra (19) under various sections of the IPC. Cops said all the accused are sons of businessmen. Lad told mid-day, “My friend and I were at Timbuctoo with our wives. After finishing dinner, we were clicking selfies, when the incident took place. We tried to call the Mumbai Police control room a couple of times. Meanwhile, mall security officials came and helped.”

Senior inspector Rajaram Vhan­mane said, “We have arrested four accused, but are yet to arrest two more in this assault case.”